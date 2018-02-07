Uganda accused of mismanaging refugee aid

The European Union called on Ugandan authorities to probe allegations of corruption and fraud in refugee settlements in the country.

It said in a statement that it has identified allegations of “malfeasance and corruption” in managing refugee assistance programs and had alerted the country’s government.

The EU said its partners have submitted the case to its anti-fraud office.

EU funding has been provided to two UN agencies, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the World Food Program.

The statement describes the claims as “troubling” and stressed that the EU “takes zero-tolerance when it comes to any allegations of misconduct” occurring in their funded projects.

Meanwhile, Uganda’s minister of state for relief, disaster preparedness and refugees Musa Ecweru said “the government has already commenced measures to investigate these reports with a view to taking action against any culprits”.

Uganda hosts the largest number of refugees in Africa, mostly South Sudanese.

In June last year, a humanitarian summit in Uganda brought in over $350 million for the refugee crisis, said to be the second largest in the world.