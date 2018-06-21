Uganda: 4th Fifa match fighting victim dies

Another victim of the FIFA football match fighting among South Sudanese refugees in Uganda has died.

The death toll has now risen to four.

The fourth person, John Manyang a 13-year-old, who was admitted at Rhema Hospital, died yesterday.

The West Nile Police Spokesperson, Ms Josephine Angucia, confirmed his death to the Ugandan Daily Monitor newspaper.

It is reported that the victim had sustained severe injuries, during the fight that broke out earlier this week in a video hall at Rhino Camp in Arua District.

The fight during the World Cup match between Brazil and Switzerland on the night of 17 th left two of the refugees dead on the spot.

The third victim died later while receiving treatment at a hospital.

The Police Spokeswoman says a decision would be taken by the district security committee to either ban operations of video and discos in the camps because they are a potential security threat.