U.S. urged to put financial pressure on South Sudan

The United States should use Ambassador Nikki Haley’s visit to South Sudan to put financial pressure on the leaders of South Sudan

to address the crisis in the country, said John Prendergast, the Founding Director at the Enough Project.

Nikki Haley, the US Ambassador to the United Nations, arrived in Juba on Monday and met with President Salva Kiir and visited the UN protection of civilians’ site in Juba.

Ambassador Haley visited Ethiopia on Monday and Tuesday, where she met Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and a senior African Union official.

She is also expected to go to the Democratic Republic of Congo to witness firsthand, the UN operations working to address conflict and devastation, according to the State Department.

“To create leverage for peace, Ambassador Haley should work with allies to impose biting consequences on the leaders of governments or rebel groups,” said Mr Prendergast.

The financial pressure should also be imposed on “their networks of collaborators, who undermine peace, orchestrate war crimes, repress fundamental rights, and steal the natural resource wealth of their countries”.

There has to be a price for intransigence, and the U.S. has the underutilized policy tools to begin to exact that price, stressed Mr Prendergast.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director of Policy at the Enough Project, Brian Adeba, said as IGAD works on revitalizing the South Sudan peace process, the United States should use its leverage to ensure that all parties with grievances should be represented at the table.

“An inclusive peace process is vital to stemming the cycle of violence perpetuated by failed peace processes,” said Mr Adeba.