U.S threatens to stop funding S. Sudan

The United States says it will not fund the transitional government in absence of demonstrated commitment to peace, inclusivity, financial accountability and good governance.

This statement comes as the peace talks in Khartoum remain unpredicted as parties are not satisfied with the latest power-sharing deal presented to them.

The signing of the governance deal was postponed from last week to this Thursday.

“South Sudan’s political leaders, including President Salva Kiir and SPLM-IO leader Dr. Riek Machar, have not demonstrated the leadership required to bring genuine peace and accountable governance to South Sudan,” read a statement by the White House.

In a press statement released on Sunday, it said the US remain “skeptical” that these leaders can “oversee a peaceful and a timely transition to democracy and good governance”.

It added that the US will neither call for any additional United Nations funds to support the transitional government.

Last week, the Minister of Information, Michael Makuei, said the Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aldirdiri Mohamed, is complicating and confusing the peace process.

The US says it is “deeply concerned about the direction” of the talks.

The only hope for the success, it says, is a process of widely inclusive of views of the South Sudanese people.

“A narrow agreement between elites will not solve the problem plaguing South Sudan,” it stressed.

The statement added that such an agreement “may sow the seeds of another cycle of conflict”.

Two weeks ago, the members of the National Transitional Legislative Assembly unanimously passed the constitutional amendment bill – extending the term of the president for 3 years.

The bill also extends the tenure of the whole government for the same period.

The United States says it condemns the move and calls on the government to commit fully to negotiations that are truly inclusive that results to an accountable transitional government.

It also welcome the UN arms embargo and sanctions, adding that it is prepared to sanction additional persons engaged in corruption activities and those who threaten the peace, security or stability of South Sudan.

Responding to the threats, the Presidential Press Secretary said it is unfortunate that the United States says it will not fund the transitional government.

“For the United States of American to renege from the commitment and to talk about not going to fund or not going to recognize any peace agreement, I don’t think is helping. It is quite unfortunate,” said Ateny Wek Ateny.

“But what is crucial is that we think the United States of American cannot leave South Sudan alone.”