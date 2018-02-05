Why U.S imposed an arms ban on S. Sudan

The unilateral decision to restrict the flow of firearms into the country is meant to drive the peace process forward, according to the US Charge-de-Affairs in South Sudan.

On Friday, the US department of state implemented an arms embargo to end the conflict in South Sudan.

It said despite the signing of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, the government and armed opposition have continued the use of military force to seek political advantage.

However, US diplomat Michael K. Morrow said the restriction is rather a “symbolic measure” than practical.

“It sends a signal to all the sides of the conflict the time for conflict is over, fighting will never end the civil conflict and it is time to set aside narrow political interest,” he said.

Mr Morrow said the US expects the parties to come up with formulas to structure the army and the government, and ensure the conduct of an election at the end of the transitional period.

“The United States does not have a position on what the final position should look like; who should be in and who should not be in it,” he added.

The US Department of State on Friday said the US government is appalled by the continuing violence in South Sudan.

The department said it will amend the International Traffic in Arms Regulations to update the defense trade policy toward South Sudan.

It urged all countries, including South Sudan’s neighbors, to promote peace by cutting off the flow of firearms into the country.

The US also called on IGAD and the AU to consider sanctions measures against those who undermine the peace process.

It is further seeking support for a UN Security Council embargo on all arms flows into South Sudan and urge all members to join in supporting the action.