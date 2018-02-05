Why U.S imposed an arms ban on S. Sudan

Last week, the US department of state said it was implementing an arms embargo to end the conflict in South Sudan.

It said that despite the signing Cessation of Hostilities Agreement, the government and armed opposition have continued the use of military force to seek political advantage.

However, the US Charge-de-Affairs in South Sudan , Michael K. Morrow, said that the restriction is rather a symbolic measure than practical.

He said it is meant to drive the peace process forward by signaling all sides of the conflict that the civil war must come to an end.

Michael Morrow spoke to Eye Radio’s Emmanuel Akile.