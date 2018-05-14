U.S, Germany reject funding S. Sudan EAC delegates

The East African Community has appealed to the United States and Germany to reconsider a decision not to fund delegates to the regional bloc meetings.

Following the Council’s decision to integrate South Sudan in EAC activities in February 2017, the Secretariat alerted USAID about the inclusion of Juba in projects it funds.

For the past 10 years, the US – through its humanitarian arm – the USAID also strengthens the EAC in the areas of customs and trade, agriculture, environment, energy, and health.

In a letter dated March 21 to the German ambassador to Tanzania and the EAC, EAC Secretary-General Liberat Mfumukeko requested Berlin to reconsider the decision but Germany was adamant.

The two western countries said the Kiir administration must restore political stability first.

However, according to the East African, the EAC Council of Ministers recommended that the matter be resolved on a broader scale.