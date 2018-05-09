U.S criticism of S Sudan is ‘undiplomatic’

The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs has referred to criticism by the United States over lack of progress toward ending conflict as undiplomatic and uncalled for.

On Tuesday, the US said it was beginning a comprehensive review of its aid programs to South Sudan over the matter.

The White House cited the promotion of military officials that have been sanctioned by the UN Security Council, including the new SPLA boss.

It also expresses concern over exile of others who signed the 2015 peace deal for initiating the review.

The Trump Administration also said the Government of South Sudan has lost credibility, and the United States is losing patience.

“It doesn’t matter whether it became independent today or yesterday. It has legal rights…and so the behavior of threats and intimidation to me is undiplomatic and uncalled for,” said Martin Elia Lomuro.

He said the US should have instead engaged bilaterally with the government since both countries are members of the United Nations.

“If the engagement is bilateral, we expect the two countries to talk as equals. But we cannot expect a country to bully another country which is a member of the United Nations,” he added.

The White House added that the upcoming evaluation of assistance programs would focus on making sure the U.S. assistance is not contributing to the war.

The US – through its humanitarian agency – USAID – has been providing lifesaving humanitarian assistance, conflict mitigation assistance, essential services such as health care and education, and support for the 2005 CPA, which culminated in South Sudan’s independence.