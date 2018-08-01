U.S concerned by lack of ‘free space’ for civil society

The Trump administration is concerned by lack of free space for civil society activists in South Sudan, says the outgoing public affairs officer at the US embassy in Juba.

This comes after the arrest of five civil society leaders by the national security last week.

The men were released on Monday evening without being charged.

Security agents rounded up the men, saying their representatives at the negotiating table in the Sudanese capital were not backing the government interests.

“That is not what democracy does. Democracy involves and requires all voices to be heard, it requires freedom of speech, freedom of expression,” said Mark Weinberg, the public affairs officer at the US embassy.

In addition, Political Activist Peter Biar Ajak is currently under detention at the National Security facility in Jebel, commonly called Blue House.

That’s according to his wife Nyathon James who says the circumstances surrounding his arrest are not clear.

But until his arrest last Friday, Biar had been critical of the government, especially during the ongoing peace process.

Mr Weinberg said his country and other international partners are concerned about how civil society activists are being treated in South Sudan.

“Civil society has a really important role to play here in South Sudan in bringing peace,” he stressed. “That process in going to take many years to undo the damage and to start building South Sudan forward and civil society can be vital to any process.”