TZ pilot detained in IO territory freed

The Tanzanian pilot who was detained in an opposition held area in Southern Liech has been released, says State Minister of Information.

Peter Makouth says the pilot; Mohammed Nassir, had flown in the commissioner of Nhial County, Peter Gatkoi, before he was detained shortly after landing in Bengdil airstrip in Panyijar County on 27th of December.

Mr. Makouth says Commissioner Gatkoi was on a state government peace mission to the area, to hold a peace dialogue with armed opposition, following an agreement reached some months ago.

He says the pilot was released yesterday after several days of negotiations with the opposition leaders in Panyijar.

Mr. Makouth says the armed group demanded a ransom for the release of the pilot.

“Thank God, yesterday they freed the aircraft and the pilot. They demanded 20,000 South Sudanese pounds. They say those who were guarding the plane wanted the money,” he said.

“The misunderstanding was that; the leader of the White Army in Bengdil [Airstrip] and those to meet the team we sent were in their [opposition] headquarters in panyijar. So they could not come in time and I think they did not communicate to the people in the area.”

Mr. Makouth says although the plane and the pilot were released, the Nhial County commissioner, Peter Gatkoi, is still under detention.