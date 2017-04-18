Twic MP sounds alarm over shortage of medicines

In Twic State, a member of the National Assembly says the state has been without enough doctors and drugs since last year.

Kwany Mayom Deng represents Turalei, Aweng and Ajakuach.

Honorable Mayom says people are suffering from diseases, especially malaria but there are no medicines.

He has appealed to all the humanitarian agencies to intervene and rescue the situation.

Honorable Mayom was speaking at an occasion to welcome the new state governor, Kon Manyiel in Juba last evening.

For his part, the former governor Bona Panek Biar said during his term, he focuses more on stabilizing the security in the state.

Mr. Bona Panek said he had organized peace conferences with the neighboring states to establish good relations with each other.