Twic: Two killed in a cattle raiding incident

The minister of information in Twic State said at least three people have been killed in an attack on a cattle camp in Ajak-kuach County on Thursday.

According to Lual Tak, a group of unknown armed men entered the village of Malbang and raided some cattle.

“They killed two people there. One person was killed from their side,” said Lual.

He added that the attackers are believed to have come from the neighboring village, but without identifying the state.

An MP representing three counties of Turalei, Aweng and Ajak-kuach at Transitional National Legislative Assembly, Honorable Mayom Deng said there have been several other such incidences in the area.

“We have been having issues of cattle raiding and displacement of people. So the raiders came and took some cows, and I think there was a fight between the two communities,” said Hon. Mayom.