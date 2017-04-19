More than twenty arrested over killings in Gogrial

The Peace and Reconciliation Advisor for the Governor of Gogrial says 21 suspects have been arrested for killing people, including women and children in the State.

Teresa Abuk Garang said the suspects are accused of committing murder, looting properties and raiding cattle.

“If they find people sleeping, they kill women and children. They also steal cows,” said Abuk.

Ms Abuk added that the arrest started in December and is continuing, with more suspects being pursued.

“Up to now, we have arrested 21 but we are still looking for others. They will be tried soon, because the killing and cattle raiding is still continuing,” she said.

