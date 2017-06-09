Famine: Islamic Council delegation to visit Juba

The Turkish embassy in Juba says a delegation from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will be in Juba next week as part of an observation mission to countries affected by famine.

According to a statement published in the press and confirmed by the embassy, the delegation will be headed by the Turkish Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ahmet Yildiz.

South Sudan is one of the countries affected by famine in Africa, along with Nigeria and Somalia.

The Turkish embassy in Juba says the visiting delegates, who are expected in Juba next week, will meet some South Sudanese ministers.

The embassy says the aim is to create international awareness of the declared famine disaster in the East African countries and provide humanitarian aid.

The statement says the delegation is composed of the representatives of the Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, including the Deputy Secretary General in charge of Humanitarian Affairs.

The delegation includes representatives from the Islamic Development Bank.