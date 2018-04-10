Tuesday’s sitting adjourned due to mic malfunction

MPs could not sit on Tuesday after the public address system failed to work, says the Chairperson of Information Committee at the transitional parliament.

The August House was supposed to continue with discussions on the pollution in the oil fields and sexual exploitation of women at the UN camp in Wau.

Eye Radio reporter who visited the parliament earlier on Tuesday observed that the microphones were faulty, forcing the deputy speaker to adjourned the sitting.

“The microphone went faulty that is why the sitting was adjourned to Monday. It is not human mistake,” said Honorable Paul Yoane.

“Some of the key ministers were there and I believed they witnessed it and I am sure they are going to assist us and next week we are going to have a full house with ministers doing their presentation.”

Three weeks ago, the transitional parliament could not attain a quorum after majority of honorable members failed to report to work due to rain.