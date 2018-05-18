The IGAD special envoy to South Sudan has urged delegates to the peace talks to build trust and confidence in order to reach a lasting solution to the crisis in the country.

Ismail Wais said IGAD is fully supporting the ongoing South-South talks in Addis Ababa.

He stressed that this initiative was first requested by the Council of Churches during the first round of talks in December last year.

According to Mr Wais, it is only South Sudanese who can bring lasting peace to their people.

He believes and hopes that this process succeeds and brings to an end the 5-year conflict in the country.

“If the South-South Sudanese consultations brings the necessary results, well then we will sign the agreement and IGAD would have nothing against that,” he told the media.

“The South Sudanese will be very proud because then it is owned and generated by the South Sudanese people and the stakeholders, and the best solution even come from the South Sudanese themselves.”

Ismail urged the parties to reach a compromise as soon as possible.

He, however, said if the South-South talks fail to bear fruits, then IGAD would proceed with the mediation or reconvene the meeting.

“We really, sincerely hope that there will be a breakthrough in this issue. Trust, confidence do not fall from heaven,” stressed Wais.

The South-South talks are being held under two sub-committees. They include governance and security.