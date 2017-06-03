Trump may stop aid to S. Sudan if violence continuous – US official

President Donald Trump may stop financial aid to South Sudan if the conflict in the country continuous, a representative at the US Congress has warned.

Karen Brass came to South Sudan this week with Congressman Christopher Smith, after visiting South Sudanese refugees in Uganda to assess their situation.

They visited the famine-stricken area of Bentiu in former Unity state before meeting with the SPLA Chief of Defense Forces and President Salva Kiir on Thursday.

Speaking to Journalists in Juba, Ms. Brass stated that the conflict in the country must stop.

She says the ongoing violence in South Sudan is unacceptable.

“The definite message that we brought is that, the conflict must end, there must be peace here and that people should never face a famine because of conflict. We want to continue providing support, but we have a new administration. There is a new policy where the president (Trump) is proposing massive cuts to aid and for us to support South Sudan; it is going to have to be clear that South Sudan is on the path to peace. Why would you give money to a country that is constantly in conflict and has a man-made famine? It is just unacceptable,”

Congresswoman, Karen Brass and Congressman Christopher Smith left Juba to the United States on Thursday after a two-day-visit.