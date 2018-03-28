Trump declares S. Sudan threat to US national security

The United States has extended its national emergency on South Sudan, saying the situation in the country continues to pose a threat to its national security and foreign policy.

The Presidential Executive order deals with threats which have been marked by activities that threaten the peace, security, or stability of a country and the surrounding region.

In a notice by the White House, the Trump administration said widespread violence and atrocities, human rights abuses, recruitment and use of child soldiers are still continuing in South Sudan.

It added that peacekeepers and humanitarian aid workers are still being attacked or their work obstructed.

“The situation in and in relation to South Sudan continues to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States,” the notice read.

“For this reason, the national emergency declared on April 3, 2014, to deal with that threat must continue in effect beyond April 3, 2018.”

South Sudan was first declared a national emergency by the former US president Barrack Obama in April 2014, a few months after the conflict began in Juba.

The Trump administration says the national emergency has been extended for one year in accordance to its laws.

The emergency meant that transfer of assets, in form of property or interests would be blocked for some individuals whose actions are considered to threaten peace in South Sudan.

Last week, the US said it was taking action against 15 South Sudanese oil-related companies whose revenues have allegedly contributed to the ongoing crisis in South Sudan.

Those listed from South Sudan include the state-owned Nilepet, Dar Petroleum, Sudd Petroleum, and GNPOC, including the Ministries of Petroleum and that of Mining.

The government is yet to comment on this.