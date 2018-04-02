Trump administration deports 24 S. Sudanese

24 more South Sudanese have been deported by the US government to South Sudan, according to the police spokesperson.

This is the second publicly known deportation after four were first sent to Juba in October last year.

Brigadier Daniel Justin said that some of unnamed individuals where charged with violence and drugs.

He added that the deportees were received by the police Criminal Investigation Department unit at Juba International Airport on Friday.

Brigadier Justin the expelled men are currently undergoing investigation to determine whether they should be freed or prisoned further.

“The CID unit is the one that received them. They have launched an investigation…to give you a clear picture.”

Once deported, an alien may lose the right to ever return to the United States, even as a visitor.

However, if one feels that their civil rights have been violated in the immigration, detention, or removal proceedings process, you may file a complaint with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and apply for readmission to the U.S.