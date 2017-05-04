Insecurity disrupts food supply to Buma

Trucks that were carrying food items to Buma state are returning to Juba with the assistance due to insecurity in the area, the Minister of Information in the state has said.

Achon John said eleven trucks left Juba for Buma last week with food intended to help people affected by hunger.

Mr. Achon said the trucks were heading to Likuangole County where more than 8,200 IDPs severely affected by hunger

He told Eye Radio that the items could not be delivered to the state because of violence in Kothchar and Manyabol villages.

“They say there is insecurity and they (trucks) are not able to continue the convoy to Buma state. According to the information, we got the said that they are 11 trucks belong to WFP. But up to now, we have not got any information if they reached to Juba,” he said.

The World Food Program is yet to confirm that it could not deliver food assistance due to the violence.

This week, Mr. Achon said armed youth from Jonglei had entered and took control of Kothchar and Manyabol villages.

The youth confirmed they had settled in the two areas for about a month now.