Truck ferrying SPLA -IO food items detained in Gbudwe State

The SPLA-IO spokesperson has confirmed that a truck carrying food items for the forces in Gbudwe state has been stopped at a checkpoint.

The truck being held at Gangura since last week, entered the State through DR Congo from Uganda, according to Daniel Badagbu.

On Monday, the governor said his government seized the truck because the leadership of IO did not notify the government they were bringing food for the forces.

“Our problem as the State was that a written information was not given to us by the IO leadership in Yambio or even the IO leadership in Juba.”

“If it was coming from Dr. Riek Machar the way they said it, it couldn’t come to me as the governor to decide on it because Riek Machar signed the peace with His Excellency the President, “he said

The deputy SPLA-IO spokesperson, Colonel Lam Paul confirmed the detention.

However, he said: “The governor wants to be recognised also, but the leadership was informed that the truck arrived and they are supposed to reach our territory.”

According to him, the delay has been because some items such as beer and sodas belonging to some individuals were mixed with the food commodities and were not included in a manifesto.

“They have decided to load some business kind of items, and those are not food meant for the forces”

Colonel Lam said the issue is being addressed at the level of the Joint Defence Board formed under the new peace deal.