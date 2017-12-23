TROIKA welcomes signing of CoH

The United States, United Kingdom and Norway have commended South Sudanese leaders for reaching a compromise through the signing of the cessation of hostilities agreement in Addis Ababa.

Representatives of the TROIKA countries expressed hope that the parties will immediately take action to make good on that agreement.

On Thursday night, the government, SPLM-IO under Dr. Riek Machar, the Former Detainees and other estranged groups agreed to stop fighting, Protect Civilians, and allow access to humanitarian corridors.

The compromised that the parties reached include; omitting an initial provision which required the TGoNU to stop any rearmament of its forces.

The also resolved to reconstitute the ceasefire monitoring body, CTSSAM.

In statement issued yesterday, the TROIKA applauded the region for their efforts to bring the parties together and the inclusion of civil society organizations and women representatives at the Forum.

“We are encouraged by the strong statements from the African Union and IGAD making clear their intent to hold the parties accountable.”

They called on the parties to reconvene urgently to address security and governance arrangements that are essential for peace.

The diplomats reiterated their full support of the continuing effort by the IGAD to build peace through the High Level Revitalization Forum.