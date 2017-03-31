Troika welcomes Kiir’s pledge for unilateral ceasefire

The troika countries have welcomed President Salva Kiir commitment to announce a unilateral cease to improve humanitarian access in the country.

The President made the commitment during the IGAD summit held in Nairobi Kenya over the weekend.

In a joint statement, the United States, the United Kingdom and Norway say once issued, the president should ensure that the order is carried out immediately and in full effect.

They say the dire humanitarian crisis in South Sudan is a direct result of the conflict, and requires that all parties cease violence against aid workers.

The three countries say that military offensive and obstruction of lifesaving assistance must stop in order to end the suffering of the people as a result of the conflict.

The Troika also emphasized that there is no military solution to the conflict.

They say that a durable end to the conflict can only be achieved through a political process involving all the principal parties.

According to the Troika, an inclusive national dialogue deemed credible by South Sudanese could find means to redress the root causes of the conflict and build a true national consensus.

However, they say it should only supplement and not replace the core elements of the peace agreement on the resolution of the conflict in South Sudan.