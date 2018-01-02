TROIKA warn parties over ceasefire violation

The US, UK and Norway have called on signatories to the cessation of hostilities agreement to end all military operations and abide by the ceasefire deal.

They are echoing concerns earlier raised by the chairperson of the IGAD council of ministers over reported clashes Yei River and Upper Nile at the end of last year.

The renewed clashes followed the signing on the 21st of December.

“The Troika strongly condemns these violations,” read a joint statement by the Troika Heads of Mission.

“We call on all CoH signatories, and the field commanders who answer to them, to immediately end all military operations, abide by their CoH commitments, and put the South Sudanese people’s well-being ahead of their own narrow political interests.”

The US, UK and Norway also called for unhindered humanitarian access and full cooperation with the cease fire monitor, CTSAMM and UNMISS in meeting the mandates and responsibilities.

“Troika resolutely reasserts that field commanders, and their political superiors, will be held accountable for violating the agreement, impeding humanitarian aid, and hindering CTSAMM and UNMISS operations,” the statement added.

The members insist that all participants engage in the IGAD-led High Level Revitalization Forum with seriousness of purpose and genuine commitment to bringing lasting peace to South Sudanese.