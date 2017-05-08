TROIKA urges gov’t to implement a permanent ceasefire

The Troika and the European Union have called for a meaningful ceasefire which shows a genuine commitment to peace and stability in South Sudan.

In a statement, they say opposition attacks on civilians are disrupting lifesaving aid and commercial trade.

The Troika and EU also say large government offensives in Yuai, Waat, Tonga and Kodok have resulted in tragic humanitarian consequences, displacing 50,000-100,000 individuals in recent weeks.

The Troika and the European Union say government forces continue to target civilians in violation of the law of armed conflict, and that the actions undermine the prospect of any credible national dialogue.

They cite reports of clashes in Kodok, Waat, Yuai and Tonga in the former Upper Nile State.

The members of the Troika and the EU say the government should also go beyond simply a cessation of hostilities, and include withdrawing troops, not hindering humanitarian assistance and releasing political detainees.

When contacted for a comment, the Deputy Spokesperson of the SPLA, Colonel Santo Domic, says the issue is a national security issue and referred Eye Radio to the office of the President.

In response, the Press Secretary in the Office of the President, Ateny Wek Ateny, say the government forces have been fighting in self-defense.

“Our army comes under attacks from the different rebel groups, you know we cannot be compromised because anybody has a right to self-defense,” said Ateny.

The Troika and the EU have also called for an end to military confrontations, saying there is no military solution to the conflict.