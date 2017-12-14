Troika tells stakeholders not to use ‘influence’ to ‘veto’ RF

The government should not use its influence of being a member of the IGAD to veto the process of the revitalization forum, the Troika countries have said.

This applies to all other parties to the conflict, according to a statement the UK, US and Norway issued on Wednesday.

The High Level Revitalization Forum is expected to be convened on Monday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Troika countries say “the process is a unique and critical opportunity to make progress towards peace in the country”.

The members say they expect the government to adhere to its repeated public and private commitments to participate in the process in good faith, and with the immediate goal of stopping the fighting.

They stressed that the opposition also bears responsibility for coming to the table without preconditions.

“All parties must engage sincerely and make concessions in the national interest; otherwise,” the Troika members say, “the conflict and suffering will continue”.

The Troika views the process as the essential, inclusive forum to advance peace and other efforts and fora must support it or risk diverting attention and focus and delaying progress, the statement added.

It reiterated that IGAD’s ability to solve the crisis depends on unity of purpose amongst its members and they urge the countries to speak with one voice.