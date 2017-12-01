Troika reiterates calls for end to hostilities

The US, UK and Norway called for an end to hostilities as a sign of commitment to the forthcoming revitalization Forum.

According to IGAD, the High Level Revitalization Forum will commence on 15 December.

The three countries, commonly known as the Troika say they remain appalled by the dire economic, security, human rights, and humanitarian crisis.

The crisis “is as a result of the conflict that their political leaders have generated and fueled”.

The statement comes after some members of the countries recently visited Sudan, Ethiopia, Uganda, South Sudan, and Kenya in support of the efforts of the IGAD-led process.

“The HLRF [High Level Revitalization Forum] is a critical opportunity to make urgent progress” and all stakeholder have a “responsibility” to participate in the process and “be open to real compromise.”

As a first priority, all parties must end hostilities as a sign of commitment to the HLRF – as they have pledged to do, a Troika statement read.

The Government of South Sudan, in particular, must cease its pursuit of military victory and make good on its promise to end all obstruction of humanitarian assistance, it added.

The US, UK and Norway also called on the armed opposition to end all military activity and lift any barriers to humanitarian access.

Consequences for peace obstruction

The Troika called on all parties to “negotiate in good faith and work to amend sections of the Agreement that no longer reflect the reality of conditions in South Sudan”.

It emphasized particularly in areas that are connected to “power sharing, timelines, and transitional security arrangements”.

“Alongside regional and international partners, the Troika will continue to identify and hold responsible those who work against peace, including through economic and other sanctions,” the statement partly read.

The Troika said the partners “will also act against those who use their positions to fuel conflict and steal from the South Sudanese people and those who facilitate their illicit financial activities”.