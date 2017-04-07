Troika recommends more routes at Sudan-South Sudan border

Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States have recommended the opening of additional land and water routes between Sudan and South Sudan to allow delivery of assistance and trade between both countries.

This comes after Sudan opened the border crossing into Bentiu in Northern Liech for the delivery of humanitarian food assistance.

The World Food Program says the first convoy of assistance arrived yesterday from Sudan.

The Troika, which includes Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States, welcomed the opening of the border by the Government of Sudan.

The three countries say the border crossing will allow for a second access route for emergency food assistance, along with the already open Kosti – Renk river corridor.

In a statement, the Troika also welcomes the Sudanese government’s decision to donate food from their own reserves to people in need in South Sudan.

The members called on the Government of South Sudan to coordinate with the World Food Program and partners providing assistance.

The Troika urges the government and all armed groups to allow full and safe humanitarian access to reach communities in need.

The group also says opening of additional land and water routes between Sudan and South Sudan will enable communities from both countries to benefit from open trade and movement of goods and people.