Troika promises to fund R-ARCSS

The Troika has reiterated that it will fund the peace process only after the parties demonstrate commitment in implementing the deal.



The UK special envoy to South Sudan and Sudan, Ambassador Christopher Trott, described the agreement as “a good start” towards peace and stability in South Sudan.

“This agreement gives us an opportunity to silence the guns, gives us an opportunity to help rebuild the lives of ordinary South Sudanese people. This is a good start.”

Speaking to Eye Radio’s Dawn this week, the diplomat said the Troika countries are ready to support the process after the parties commit to its implementation.

“We recognize that as this agreement moves forward into implementation, then the international community will need to provide support.”

Ambassador Trott went further to said that the Troika countries are engaging the region to support the peace implementation.