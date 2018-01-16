Troika, IGAD should take ‘practical action’ against CoH violators

A civil society group is calling upon Troika and the regional body, IGAD, to mean what they say.

They have been condemning violations of the ceasefire agreement and warning the conflicting parties of serious consequences.

But none of these, according to the civil society groups, is actualized.

“IGAD particularly as mediating bodies should just stop with the word but practical actions are very importance,” said Rajab Mohandis, the Executive Director of the South Sudan Network for Democracy and Election.

The regional and international bodies have been saying that they will identify and hold responsible those who work against peace, including through economic and other sanctions.

Mr Mohandis urged both the IGAD and Troika countries to hold perpetrators accountable as they say.

“Action relating to measures of consequences on the parties or individual violating the agreement is exactly what the ordinary citizens want to see,” he added.

The IGAD and the Troika, which is made up of the United States, Norway and United Kingdom, are yet to comment on this.

Last Friday, they condemned the continuing reports of violations of the cessation of hostilities agreement by the stakeholders.

The agreement was signed on the 21st of December by the transitional government, SPLM-IO under former First Vice President, Dr Riek Machar, the former political detainees, and the estranged groups, among others.

The Troika member states said they have seen “strong evidence” of the violations.