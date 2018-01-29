Troika expresses concern over recruitment of child soldiers

The Troika has expressed concern over the use of children as soldiers.

Recently, the peace monitor, CTSAMM, verified the existence of armed children in Western Bahr el Ghazal, Jonglei and Central Equatoria.

It also reported ongoing recruitment of children in the Western Equatoria, Unity and Upper Nile states.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, Troika – which comprises of the US, UK and Norway – said ‘it is appalling that South Sudan’s children are bearing the brunt of the crisis’.

UNICEF’s December 2017 report on South Sudan estimates that 19,000 children have been recruited by armed groups and that an entire generation of children is at stake as they face death, injury, hunger, disease, recruitment, forced displacement and absence of education.

“Both the SPLA-IO led by Taban Deng Gai and SPLA-IO led by Riek Machar have been identified as recruiting and using children in the conflict,” said Troika.

“The deployment of the child soldiers with the Mathiang Anyoor in Yei area is the responsibility of SPLA government forces.”

Troika said the identified parties are all in clear violation of international and national law, and the agreements pertaining to the current conflict.

The recruitment and use of child soldiers is also prohibited by the August 2015 Agreement.

Attempts to reach military officials for comment were not immediately successful.