Troika, EU call on parties to compromise during the implementation

The European Union and Troika have called on the peace parties to make necessary compromises in the implementation of the agreement.

Speaking during the pre-transitional period committee meeting on Wednesday in Juba, the UK Ambassador to South Sudan, Alison Blackburne calls on the parties to make sure the implementation process is inclusive.

“I want this peace agreement to work, and in that we would strongly encourage you to be as inclusive as possible and for all the members of committee to make the necessary compromises so that the agreement can bring peace to people of South Sudan.”

For his part, the EU representative, Francis Collens said they will provide political and financial support for the revitalized peace agreement to be implemented.

“We are here to continue to accompany you in your journey, this is your process and this is a peace for the people of South Sudan, we will stand with you, stand with our colleagues in the region in the wide international community.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the National Pre-Transitional Committee said they are set to review the work of all the technical committees for the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

“We will review all the technical committees that allow the work to go smoothly and for us to follow the implementation so that we can achieve more in short time.”

Speaking at the same meeting, the Chairman of the Committee Tut Gatluak said the government is ready for the implementation of revitalized peace agreement.

“Let me assure you for the readiness of the president and his government and peoples of South Sudan and even our brothers and all parties those who signed this peace deal they ready for this peace deal.”

The pre-transitional period committee meeting is to discuss ways on how to move the peace agreement forward.

The committee meeting was first held in Khartoum on the 21st of last month.

The two-day meeting will also discuss the update from IGAD and Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission on the establishment of R-ARCSS mechanism and also the establishment of the secretariat.

The committee is tasked to drawing a roadmap for implementing of the signed revitalized peace deal on the ground, including preparing a budget for the Pre-transitional period of 8 months.

The committee is chaired by Presidential Advisor on Security, Tut Gatluak, and deputized by a member of the SPLA/M-IO, Henry Odwar.

Other members are Gabriel Changson, Deng Alor, Dr. Martin Elia Lomuro, Dr. Dhieu Mathok, Awut Deng Achuil, Puot Kanga Chol, Peter Mayen and Information Minister Michael Makuei.