Troika condemns intimidation of civil society

The Troika has condemned the disruption of a meeting of youth leaders in Juba on Wednesday.

The gathering was meant to disseminate, share and educate youth on latest developments related to the IGAD-led peace process.

National Security Service agents forced the participants to end the meeting prematurely.

“This kind of action to intimidate civil society and limit the flow of information surrounding the peace process is unacceptable and counterproductive,” partly read a statement issued Thursday.

The participants were meeting with the Forum’s Youth Representative, an officially recognized stakeholder of the High-Level Revitalization Forum and signatory to the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement.

“The Troika reiterates the critical importance of the HLRF parties creating a conducive environment for peacemaking,” it continued.

“We once again call on all parties to make good on their promises to implement the CoH, which includes provisions on protecting the rights of civilians and ensuring the protection of civil society.

The 2nd Phase of the forum was held between 5th -16th of February and was adjourned without the parties securing a peace deal.

Several disagreements marred the talks, according to observers.

“South Sudan’s people deserve peace. We urge the Government of South Sudan to respect the rights of its citizens and recognize the positive role of civil society groups.”