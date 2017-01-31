Troika calls for an end to hostilities

The Troika and the European Union have called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in South Sudan, after reports of fighting in Malakal.

The UN mission in the country says it has been patrolling the area and has reported that there has been fighting over the past few days.

On Monday, the governor of Central Upper Nile, James Tor Monybung, confirmed the fighting between the government and forces loyal to General Johnson Olony, but said the SPLA had restored calm in the area.

Today, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr Martin Elia Lomoro, said there is no war in the country. Dr Elia said only some anti-government groups were attacking government positions.

In separate statements, the Troika and the EU have called on the peace partners to further strengthen and improve international cooperation in support of the peace process.

The EU says an immediate cessation of hostilities must be accompanied by a process of political consultation that is representative of the people and is also trusted.

The statements come after the African Union, IGAD and the United Nations issued a joint declaration on the situation in the country.

They held a joint consultative meeting in Ethiopia on Sunday, on the sideline of the 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

The international partners noted that there is still violence in some parts of the country and called for immediate ceasefire.

They also called for inclusivity in the implement of the peace agreement and the national dialogue.

In response, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Dr Martin Elia Lomoro, said there is no military engagement in South Sudan.

He told Eye Radio that only the anti-government groups were attacking government positions.

He said the government has initiated the national dialogue and has been engaging partners, including meetings between diplomats and undersecretaries, in support of the peace process.