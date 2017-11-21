Travelers warned against traveling without escort

The commissioner of Lokiliri has cautioned travelers against traveling Juba-Nimule road without security escort.

This comes a day after two vehicles were attacked by bandits along the highway.

One person was injured and the attackers made away with valuables.

“The government has said people should travel in a convoy and as you know the citizens don’t listen,” George Lado told Eye Radio Tuesday.

“I just want to tell the citizens that when the government has established rules and security directives in case of insecurity in a particular area, please obey.”

The Juba-Nimule road has been witnessing a series of deadly attacks on travelers since the renewed violence in July last year.