Transportation affects judges return to work

The Chairperson of the Justices and Judges committee says some judges could not report to work today as agreed due to difficulty in getting transportation.

Justice Bol Lul said some judges live far away from their work place, and have found challenges in getting fuel or public transport to enable them report to work.

On Thursday, the general assembly of justices and judges resolved to suspend their four months strike after the Vice President informed the public that the president is studying their grievances.

They later met with the president.

The judges were demanding an improvement in their working conditions, and the removal of Chief Justice Chan Reech, who they said had failed to address their demands.

In July, President Salva Kiir dismissed 13 of those who allegedly spearheaded the strike.

But last week, the presidency promised to address their demands, including the reinstatement of their colleagues who were fired by President Kiir.

In response, a meeting of judges in Juba agreed to return to work ”unconditionally.”

Justice Lul told Eye Radio that not all the judges who were on strike resumed work today.

“Some of them called me and told me that they don’t have transport to take them to the court and so forth, which is a normal thing. But by tomorrow or the following day, I think they will be at the places of work,” Justice Bol Lul said.



Last year, judges from former Upper Nile decried their working conditions saying they were unfavorable, with poor infrastructure and lack of enough facilities, including stationery.

In a statement, they also said that they lack means of transportation for the staff and for those being brought from prisons for court cases.