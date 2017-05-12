TRANSCRIPT: President Kiir’s full statement on Gen. Malong’s dismissal

President Salva Kiir says the former Chief of General Staff of the SPLA, General Paul Malong Awan, wants security assurances before he returns to Juba.
General Malong left Juba for Yirol in Eastern Lakes State after he was removed from office on Tuesday. He was expected in Juba on Thursday this week, but he has not come yet.
President Salva Kiir told a press conference at the presidential palace J1 on Friday afternoon that he has assured General Malong of his personal safety on return.
He also said he has directed security agencies to ensure that General Malong and the people with him are given necessary protection they need.
Below is a transcript of the full statement:
My Fellow citizens, ladies and gentleman
On Tuesday, May 9th, I issued Republican Decree No. 76/2017 for the relief of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army Chief of General Staff, General Paul Malong Awan. I also Issued Republican Decree No. 77/2017 appointing General James Ajongo Mawut as His successor.
Since the inception of our liberation movement, we have had six army Chiefs of General Staff that have served the SPLA. It is a routine procedure for the Commander-in-Chief to make changes to the national army based on the current needs. I take this opportunity to wish the new chief of Staff, General James Ajonga success in his new assignment.
I would be remiss if I did not take this opportunity to commend General Paul Malong Awan for his valiant service to the people of South Sudan in a number of important roles. He dedicated his life to the liberation of South Sudan and remains, as one of our most senior generals and his vast experience is necessary as we continue to develop our country.
My fellow Citizens
I am aware that this change of command and the consequent departure of the former Chief of General Staff has caused some apprehension across the country.
I am here today to assure you that the security situation remains normal and all citizens are urged to continue with their daily routines.
I also encourage you to stop inciting fear through the spread of unfounded rumors through social media.
Personally, I am in communication with the former Chief of Staff, General Paul Malong Awan, and I have assured him of his safety.
All relevant security agents have been directed to carry out necessary protocols to ensure his safe return to Juba. I am confident that these directives will be carried out and that our brother will return to join hands with us in our quest to consolidate peace and stability in our beloved country.
Thank you.