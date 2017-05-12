TRANSCRIPT: President Kiir’s full statement on Gen. Malong’s dismissal

President Salva Kiir says the former Chief of General Staff of the SPLA, General Paul Malong Awan, wants security assurances before he returns to Juba.

General Malong left Juba for Yirol in Eastern Lakes State after he was removed from office on Tuesday. He was expected in Juba on Thursday this week, but he has not come yet.

President Salva Kiir told a press conference at the presidential palace J1 on Friday afternoon that he has assured General Malong of his personal safety on return.

He also said he has directed security agencies to ensure that General Malong and the people with him are given necessary protection they need.

