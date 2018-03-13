Traffic police ordered to stop confiscating valid license

The Inspector General of Police has ordered the traffic police to stop confiscating the old but valid driver’s licenses.

Motorists often complain of harassment by the traffic police officers over the old driver’s license issued by the defunct states such as Central Equatoria, Jonglei and Lakes.

The traffic department introduced new license bearing the SSD code in September last year.

However, the officers reportedly started taking away the old licenses regardless of validity.

The police spokesman, Brigadier Daniel Justin, told Eye Radio that the order also warned the traffic policemen and women against harassing motorists.

“There are many people who got their driving licenses before we changed to new SSD licenses and they are still valid,” he said.

“One can come to us and we will change it with new driving license free of charge.”

Recently, a member of the transitional parliament said he would table a motion on harassment of traffic police on Juba roads.