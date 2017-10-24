Traffic police warned against harassing citizens

The Minister of Interior has warned that traffic police officers who harass citizens will be punished.

Last month, a civil society organization said some residents of Juba had complained of harassment by traffic officers for not possessing the new driving license.

The Executive Director of the South Sudan Network for Democracy and Elections, Rajab Mohandis, said the public should be given a grace period for acquiring the permit.

Interior Minister, Michael Chianjiek says it is only individual traffic officers who are harassing the citizen.

“Let us talk of the individuals within the traffic police that are misbehaving. we have given out some instructions that whoever misbehaves must be dealt with according to the law but it is not all the traffic police,” Chiangjiek said.

He said the performance of traffic police has improved.

“We have done a huge improvement within traffic police and I really recommend the new leadership of traffic police for the role they play and gradually will change the behaviors and the attitudes of those who are still misbehaving,” he said.

The traffic police department started issuing the new permit recently.