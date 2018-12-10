Traffic officers warned against crackdown on light-tinted vehicles

The police spokesperson has warned traffic officers unlawfully attacking motorists driving light tinted vehicles.

This come after some motorists complained they were harassed and their cars impounded by some traffic police in Juba recently.

Last month, the Director General of Traffic Police, Kun John Akot issued an order directing the officers not to impound any light and rear-tinted glass vehicles.

He said only those with dark tints can be questioned. However, some officers have paid deaf ear to the instructions.

“These complaints reached the leadership and the people [traffic officers] decided to leave them,” Major General Daniel Justin said

He called on those officers still intimidating people driving lighted-tinted cars to stop the practice with immediate effect.