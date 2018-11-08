Traffic revokes ban on tinted vehicles

The traffic police department has revoked its order to impound vehicles with tinted windows amidst public outcry.

Recently, the traffic department said it decided to crack down on tinted vehicles in an attempt to prevent gun-related crimes.

Last month, the Assistant Inspector-General of Traffic Police – General John Juol – told Eye Radio in an exclusive interview that the crackdown was also meant to prevent some motorists from hiding other people’s wives and daughters in the backseats.

This sparked a public uproar, with some questioning the order which they say is not stipulated in the traffic act of 2003.

In the order signed by the director-general of the traffic police department – Major-Gen Kon John Akot – all the traffic officers and security organs are directed not to arrest tinted glasses vehicles from Japan.

The administrative order dated November 7 also says all impounded vehicles must be released to the owners with immediate effect.