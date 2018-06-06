Traders warned against importing plastic bags

The South Sudan Chamber of Commerce has warned traders against importing plastic paper bags.

Researchers say plastic bags have negative effect on the environment especially on land and waterways because of its non-biodegradable nature.

The government of South Sudan banned importation and use of plastic bags in the country in December last year.

However, it gave traders 3-month grace period to begin to import the biodegradable plastics.

“If there are traders who are bringing plastic paper bags, they should be arrested. And if they are arrested, we as the Chamber of Commerce, will not stand with them, because we have told them that nobody should import plastic paper bags,” said Salwa Monytuil, the second deputy of Chamber of Commerce.

The UN Secretary-General warned that if the plastic pollution continues, oceans will have more plastic than fish by the year 2050.

In his message marking the Environment Day on the 5th of June, António Guterres said a healthy planet is essential for a prosperous and peaceful future.

He encouraged everyone to stop using plastic products which are designed just to be thrown away, such as plastic bottles