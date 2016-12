Public restrooms and generators were destroyed when fire gutted an area near to Konyo-Konyo market in Juba on Wednesday morning.

Eye witnesses say a trader who has not been identified set up the fire at a dumping site, but the fire escalated to the nearby buildings. The traders were forced to hire water tankers to put off the fire and prevent it from engulfing the entire market.

The government fire brigade services team arrived and joined the water tankers in putting off the fire.