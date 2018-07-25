Scrap metal export license to be introduced

The Minister of Trade has warned against unauthorized dealing in scrap metal export business.

Recently, many foreign citizens were caught red-handed smuggling unregulated scrap metals to the neighboring countries.

Dr. Moses Hassen – the minister of Trade, Industry and East African Community affairs – said the ministry will soon introduce scrap dealer’s license to help regulate the export of the metals.

“This trend of unregulated scrap materials must stop because a lot of vandalism is involved there, theft is involved and a lot of illegal activities are involved,” he said.

On Tuesday, the ministry displayed some metals of new boreholes and old bridges, and cars that were confiscated from the dealers by a security team.

Scrap consists of recyclable materials left over from product manufacturing and consumption, such as parts of vehicles, building supplies, and surplus materials.

It has monetary value, especially recovered metals, and non-metallic materials are also recovered for recycling.