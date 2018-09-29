New Trade Minister promises to pay $15m to EAC

The new Minister of Trade, Industry, and East Africa Community Affairs said he will engage the government to ensure the country completes its outstanding EAC membership fee.

Paul Mayom Akech was appointed through a presidential decree on Monday, replacing Moses Hassan.

Akech told the reporters in Juba on Thursday that he will make sure South Sudan pays its obligation to the regional bloc.

“I will engage the relevant institutions to ensure payment or part of our obligations to this East Africa Institution,” he said.

The minister said he will work to bring reforms to the institution in line with provisions of the revitalized peace agreement.

“I would want to ensure that all the legal frameworks that govern internal institutions of this ministry from investment to industry and to East Africa Community, Bureau of Standard all have to conform to the peace agreement and to our East African Community Laws.”

For his part, the undersecretary in charge of East Africa Community at Trade, Industry, Mou Mou Athian, urged the new minister to pay EAC dues.

“The contribution is 8.5 million US dollars every year per member state, the only thing we did was the payment of $900,000. Apart from that, we never paid. This is weakening our position in the East Africa Community.”

He added that for the last three years, South Sudan has not remitted its payment to the East Africa Community.

“One of the obligations that you will have to take as of now is that we have had 3 years as members of Eath African Community and we have paid nothing.”

Mou said South Sudan’s parliamentarians in the East Africa Legislative Assembly are paid from contributors coming from other countries.

“We have our 9 members there and they are being paid from the money contributed by others partner states.”

The East African Community member countries include Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, and South Sudan.

Each of member states is required to contribute $8,378,108 before 31st December of every year.

Earlier, some officials said South Sudan has accumulated around 15 million US dollars in arrears to pay for the regional block as part of its contribution.