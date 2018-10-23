A touching interview with Bishop Deng Abot wins major award

A moving interview with Bishop Daniel Deng Abot, the Bishop of Duk in South Sudan, has won a major broadcasting award in London.

It came in the same week that the Church of England won five awards for its digital impact.

In the interview titled, “The right thing: Bringing peace in South Sudan”, Bishop Daniel, who was one of southern Sudan’s “Lost Boys”, talks about his life.

He describes how he transformed from being a child soldier to bishop.

After 15 years in refugee camps in Ethiopia and Kenya, he resettled in Australia with his wife Rachel and served as a priest in Queensland.

But, after South Sudan gained independence, he felt called to return to his native homeland where he serves as bishop.

He is accredited for “doing the right thing” by returning to South Sudan to play a role in supporting peace efforts.

Judges at the Jerusalem Awards described the life story as being “brilliantly honest about what the cost of discipleship can truly be”.

Accepting the award, Mike Wooldridge, who interviewed Bishop Daniel, said: “I just wanted to say that – had there been an opportunity – I would dedicate our award to Bishop Daniel, his wife Rachel and their family and to the people of South Sudan.