Torit Thursday night gunfire was isolated case – Lul

The Thursday night gunfire around the residence of the former governor of Imatong State was an isolated case, the Spokesperson of the SPLA has said.

Two people were killed during the incident which occurred in Torit town on Thursday evening.

One of the bodyguards of Nartisio Loluke Manir allegedly opened fire on some soldiers, wounding three.

Mayor of Torit Town, Eddy William told Eye Radio on Friday that the soldiers then returned fire killing the unnamed bodygaurd. A civilian was also later killed.

Brigadier Lul Ruai says the motive behind the shooting is not known.

“We have treated it as an isolated incident,” Brig Ruai said. “It’s too early. We do not know the motive why this bodyguard went on shooting spree.”

There have been reports of insecurity in and around the town where armed groups have attacked and killed travelers and kidnapped miners.

President Salva Kiir relieved Nartisio Loluke on Thursday night and appointed Tobiolo Alberio Oromo new governor of Imatong State.