Residents of Torit decry closure of KCB branch

Some residents of Torit in Imatong State say the closure of branches of the Kenyan Commercial Bank in the town has affected their daily activities.

The bank has closed down its office branch in Torit Last Friday.

One of the state hospital officials confirms that other colleagues, who have been depositing their money in the Bank, could not withdraw their saving in the Bank.

They say now, they cannot withdraw what they had in their accounts especially those who have large amounts.

Jackeline Vanesa, who reside in Torit callS on the bank to allow them to withdraw their money.

“There is nothing I can do now. I cannot go there and remove money, as you see me now, am a mother, I have a kid. The bank is not supposed to be closed in any place,” Vanesa said.

Lamunu Achiro, a mother of three said lives will be very hard for her since her husband remit the money through the bank from Uganda.

“Now, I cannot remit back because there is no bank now. The money I withdrew is over now, with the economic situation right now, I can’t get anything now. I am urging the government to find an alternative way, open a new bank to help the citizens in the state,” Achiro said.

According to some KCB customers, the management of KCB has been advising its customers to access their money in the nearest KCB branch accross the country.

KCB is the second regional Bank to close its branch office in Torit of Imotong State after Equity Bank.