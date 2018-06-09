Torit policeman kills colleague over drink

A policeman has killed his colleague over a drink in Geria County, authorities in Torit State have told Eye Radio.

On Tuesday evening, Opera James, the would-be victim, returned home from his farm.

The 35-year-old joined his drinking buddies at their favorite joint.

According to the state police, James sipped the local brew from another group’s table, leading to a quarrel.

“That group members questioned how James could take a sip from people that are not his age mates,” said David Kamilo, investigation officer in Torit.

In the heat of the moment, Dominic Okeny hit James in the head with a baton, leaving him in comma.

“Domic knocked James seriously on the head, causing him to collapse,” Kamilo added.

James later died upon arrival at a hospital.

Okeny, 29, is currently being held by the authorities over the killing.