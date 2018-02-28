Torit ‘meningitis’ outbreak death toll rises

The death toll of the suspected meningitis outbreak in Torit West has risen to 13 and over 40 people have been hospitalized for the disease, Imatong state health minister has announced.

Earlier today, the state health authorities reported 5 deaths.

Imatong state minister of health, Paska Hivita Oduho, says the disease is spreading to the adjacent areas.

“The challenging thing is that, the sample were taken and they are still in Juba. We have not yet heard from them,” Ms Hivita told Eye Radio in Torit.

The state minister advised citizens in the affected areas to remain calm as they are exerting efforts to contain the spread of the suspected meningitis outbreak.

So far, over 20 people have been reported dead since the outbreak was first reported in Ayaci County on Monday.

Meningitis is a bacterial form of meningitis that can cause severe brain damage and is fatal in 50 per cent of cases if untreated.